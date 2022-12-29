Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.49. 51,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,994. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

