VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 427 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,262. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

