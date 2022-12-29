VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 7,982 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

NNN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

