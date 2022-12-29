Velas Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.71 million and approximately $829,474.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00065724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007716 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,395,071,716 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,071,714 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

