Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.34 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $23.34 million and $2.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010582 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.