Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.06 million and $636,430.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,640.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00401171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00875037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00591411 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00252857 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,482,613 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

