Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Up 8.6%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 416,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vericel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

