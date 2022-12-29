Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.38. 227,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 209,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.99.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
Featured Stories
