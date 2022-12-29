Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 2.4%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.64. 12,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 266,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

