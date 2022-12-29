VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 168.9% in December

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CID opened at $29.21 on Thursday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

