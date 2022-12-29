VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 168.9% in December

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CID opened at $29.21 on Thursday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.