Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Up 162.1% in December

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

VDRFF stock remained flat at 84.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares. Vidrala has a one year low of 84.50 and a one year high of 84.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VDRFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vidrala in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

