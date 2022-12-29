VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.2% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). 1,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.19).

VietNam Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £75.43 million and a P/E ratio of 173.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.52.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

