Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $31.99. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 122 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

