VirtualMeta Trading 91.4% Lower Over Last Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 91.4% lower against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $17,296.97 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00226917 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,291.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

