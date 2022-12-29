Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,998 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,724,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,469,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 85,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,371. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

