Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average of $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

