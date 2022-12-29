Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.17. 37,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,802,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

