Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($239.36) to €150.00 ($159.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($186.17) to €177.00 ($188.30) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Shares of VWAGY opened at $15.23 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.55.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
