Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.78. 19,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $385.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

