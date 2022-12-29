Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

