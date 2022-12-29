Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and $5.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007772 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003740 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

