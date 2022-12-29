Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.98. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 3,459 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WDH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.70 and a beta of -0.01.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
