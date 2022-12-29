Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baxter International (BAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) recently:
- 12/19/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.
- 12/15/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.
- 12/15/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.
- 11/3/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:BAX opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
