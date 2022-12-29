Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $30.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 21.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 3,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

