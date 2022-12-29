Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. 3,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

