Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $141,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 734,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

