West Wealth Group LLC Sells 449 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $30.21 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

