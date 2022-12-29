West Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,935 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after buying an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

