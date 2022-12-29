Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 319.3% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,988. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
