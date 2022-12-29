Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 319.3% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,988. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

