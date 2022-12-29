Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

WEA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,768. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

In other news, Director William E. B. Siart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. B. Siart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115,097 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 144,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

