Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WHG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 11,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 352.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

