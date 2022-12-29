Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,465 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 1.4 %

FTV opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

