Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 8,724 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.