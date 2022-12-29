Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $10.21 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

