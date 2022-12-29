Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $206.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

