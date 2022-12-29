Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.