Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,697 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

