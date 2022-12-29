Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

TFC stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.