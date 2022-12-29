WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 506.6% in December

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 506.6% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 171,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at about $848,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

CXSE opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

