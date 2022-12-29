WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 83.2% in December

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the November 30th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 158.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,286. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.