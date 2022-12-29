Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Down 0%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Woolworths Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woolworths Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

