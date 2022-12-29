WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $436.42 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $436.42 million and approximately $308.88 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.36 or 0.01489956 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007887 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017952 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.68 or 0.01714734 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000929 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04383611 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

