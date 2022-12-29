Wrapped Cardano Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.53 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $8.53 billion and $16,851.89 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,382,383 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

