XRUN (XRUN) Price Tops $0.32

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $312.58 million and $121,208.25 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges.

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

