XSGD Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004456 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $50.25 million and approximately $280,563.64 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,812,677 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

