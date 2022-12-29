XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $50.14 million and $303,453.08 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.90 or 0.05104712 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00495761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.46 or 0.29376520 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,812,677 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.