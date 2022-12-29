xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00007917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $12,442.32 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $883.32 or 0.05313195 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00498856 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.96 or 0.29557448 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

