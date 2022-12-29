XYO Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.49 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $297,095.90 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036283 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226909 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00334998 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $662,118.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.