Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 6.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73. 418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 467,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $43,068,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1,256.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 802,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Zai Lab by 96.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 789,822 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

