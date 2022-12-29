ZClassic Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $332,383.07 and approximately $17.89 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00228466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00071204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

